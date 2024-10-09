Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.39 million and $4.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,276.38 or 0.99903863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,835,451.95528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59697911 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $5,418,146.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.