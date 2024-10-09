687 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $283.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $309.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at $93,227,932. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total transaction of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,981,727.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.