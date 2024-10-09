6,283 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KB Home by 190.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

