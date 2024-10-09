Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 21,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $457.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day moving average of $389.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.73 and a 52 week high of $458.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

