Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

