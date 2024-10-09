Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

