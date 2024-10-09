Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $493,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

TEL stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

