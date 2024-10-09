Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $71.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -353.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.