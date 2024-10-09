Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,896 shares of company stock valued at $74,184,724 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.