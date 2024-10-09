Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,844,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.