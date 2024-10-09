Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

