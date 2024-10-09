Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,129 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.