Callan Family Office LLC Invests $217,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.90 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.84. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.12.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

