Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

