Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 397.8% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $496.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

