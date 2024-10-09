Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

