Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after buying an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

