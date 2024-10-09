6,205 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.9% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

