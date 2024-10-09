Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 13,806 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of New York Times by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 292.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 30.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 88,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.