Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TDY opened at $441.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.