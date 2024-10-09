Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 236.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

