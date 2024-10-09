Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

