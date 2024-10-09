The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. 2,533,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,132. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

