Beacon Wealthcare LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $236.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,670. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

