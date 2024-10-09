Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 130,361 Shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 24.04% of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

