Beacon Wealthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 1,565 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.99. The stock had a trading volume of 190,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

