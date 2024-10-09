Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,129 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises about 2.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oscar Health worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Oscar Health by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,171. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70, a PEG ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

