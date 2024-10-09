Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,570. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

