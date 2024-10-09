Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,505 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837,236. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.