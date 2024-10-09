Beacon Wealthcare LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 891,907 shares. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

