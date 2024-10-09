1,729 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 27.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

