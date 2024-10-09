Diversified Trust Co Sells 736 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

