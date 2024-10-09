Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $19,501,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.