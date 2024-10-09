Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,311,431. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

