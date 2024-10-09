Diversified Trust Co Acquires 27,749 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.