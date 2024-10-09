Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $447,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

