Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Purchases 30,500 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,945.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 1,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,132.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

LGC traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.48. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,456. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of -0.17.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

