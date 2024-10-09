bioAffinity Technologies, a leading company in the field of cancer diagnostics, recently filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing important updates for its investors and stakeholders.

In the filing, bioAffinity Technologies disclosed that the company has entered into a collaboration agreement with a major research institution. This partnership aims to enhance the development of the company’s platforms for cancer diagnostics, with a focus on its flagship product, the CyPath® Lung.

Moreover, the 8-K filing highlighted the completion of a round of financing, resulting in a significant injection of capital for bioAffinity. This funding is anticipated to support the company in advancing its research and development efforts, as well as fueling the commercialization of its innovative cancer diagnostic solutions.

Additionally, bioAffinity Technologies revealed in the filing that it has made significant progress in its efforts to obtain regulatory approvals for its products. The company is actively engaged in seeking necessary clearances to bring its cutting-edge technologies to the market, aiming to bolster its position in the oncology diagnostics sector.

The 8-K filing serves as a comprehensive update for investors and stakeholders, shedding light on the strategic moves and achievements made by bioAffinity Technologies in its mission to revolutionize cancer diagnostics and improve patient outcomes.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

