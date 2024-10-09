American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AMMJ) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2024, announcing the resignation of Tad Mailander as a director of the company. This departure falls under Section 5 – Corporate Governance and Management, specifically Item 5.02(b) regarding Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The 8-K filing confirmed that Tad Mailander resigned from his position as a director of the Registrant on October 4, 2024. Following this change, the company duly caused the report to be signed on its behalf by Ellis Smith, the Chief Executive Officer, on October 7, 2024.

American Cannabis Company, Inc., based in Colorado Springs, operates within the cannabis industry. The company’s former principal executive offices were located at 1004 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The securities of American Cannabis Company, Inc. are traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol AMMJ. As of the latest report, the company is not registered on any specific exchange.

As of the most recent filing, the company has not provided any additional details or reasons regarding Tad Mailander’s resignation. The company has indicated that they have taken the necessary steps to comply with the reporting obligations outlined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For more information and updates, investors and stakeholders can refer to the official SEC filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

