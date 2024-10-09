Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $25.40 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $698.39 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.40 or 0.00040753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,491,358 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.
