Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 624,003 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

