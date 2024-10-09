Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.72 million and $1.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000691 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

