Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

