Filecoin Price Hits $3.60 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $111.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00005777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,927,289 coins and its circulating supply is 591,386,181 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

