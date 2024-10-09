Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $39.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00042020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,128.84213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05205454 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $37,795,231.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

