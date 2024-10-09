GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

