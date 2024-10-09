GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

