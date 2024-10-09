GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.99.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

