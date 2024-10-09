SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

