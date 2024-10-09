Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 327,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 916,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DAWN
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.