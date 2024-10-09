Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 327,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 916,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

